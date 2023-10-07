Enes Freedom, A Muslim, Publicly Tweets Support For Israel During Today’s Attacks

Videos by OutKick

The scenes out of Israel and the Gaza Strip are shocking as over 3,000 rockets have pummeled Israel in just a couple of hours as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now declared “an all out war” with Hamas terrorists.

The death toll and number of injured Israelis continues to rise as the Israeli Defense Force gears up for a massive retaliatory strike.

Reactions are now coming in from all over including from former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, a Muslim, who publicly supports Israel while also condemning Hamas missile attacks.

Horrific and heartbreaking scenes from Israel.



Dead people being stripped and paraded about like trophies on trucks, elderly women being driven into Gaza as hostages and the 5,000 rockets raining upon innocent civilians in Israel.



UNACCEPTABLE!!!



As a Muslim, I strongly… pic.twitter.com/rcd7cu23Fk — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 7, 2023

“Horrific and heartbreaking scenes from Israel,” the veteran NBA player tweeted (X’d) on Saturday morning. “Dead people being stripped and paraded about like trophies on trucks, elderly women being driven into Gaza as hostages and the 5,000 rockets raining upon innocent civilians in Israel.”

Freedom then went on to call the attacks “UNACCEPTABLE!!!” while also showing his support for Israel despite having a difference in religion. “As a Muslim, I strongly condemn the current attacks against Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones,” he continued.

Hamas cowards take Israeli women and children hostage.



They have no honor and know only hate.



We celebrate life, they celebrate death.#Israel pic.twitter.com/A0eFJmWaB4 — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) October 7, 2023

Enes Freedom, formerly known as Enes Kanter, has been a consistent voice standing up for what is right when it comes to international political issues and human rights. Many times he has faced consequences for being outspoken.

Freedom, who is from Turkey, can not travel back to the country due to there essentially being a bounty on him after he was placed on the country’s terror watch list for publicly condemning the Erdogan regime. He has also been very vocal about the NBA’s relationship with the communist-led Chinese regime and has also called out LeBron James for continuing to do business with them.

The attacks on the Israeli / Gaza border are currently ongoing as Prime Minister Netanyahu has warned other terrorist countries to not get involved or try to attack Israel.