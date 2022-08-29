Emotional Support Alligator Takes Summer Stroll Through Park And That’s Just The Beginning

Sometimes, you just need an emotional support alligator to get you through the day.

Over the weekend, a young lady was spotted in Philadelphia walking a pet alligator – Wally – on a leash through a fountain.

We’ve heard several emotional support animal stories over the years. Dogs are the popular choice, but we’ve seen ducks on a plane, peacocks in an airport, ostriches, pigs and snakes.

Wally here is just the latest to be thrust into duty after he was adopted in 2016. Even after all these years, it’s still wild to watch it unfold.

You’re just hanging out in the park, playing in the fountains, getting a little cooldown from the harsh summer heat, and then BAM, you turn around and there’s an alligator walking toward you.

This is NOT a drill there is an emotional support alligator in Love Park pic.twitter.com/xU7TTs6y2V — Britt (@brimil) August 26, 2022

I don’t care how small or friendly this thing is, I would still freak out if I were there. Humans shouldn’t be messing with alligators, no matter how “friendly” they may seem. I’ll die on that hill.

And I’m supposed to believe that leash is gonna keep Wally from taking off my leg is he really wanted to? I don’t think so.

How many stories do we have hear every year about someone’s “pet python” turning on them and making them lunch?

Reptiles scare the crap out of me. I can’t even mow my yard if I’ve seen a black snake within the past week, and it takes me an hour to walk across one of those wooden bridges at a golf course. I don’t know what’s in that pond, but you’re insane if you think I’m about to find out.

But maybe I’m just a baby, because people in the background of that video don’t seem fazed in the slightest by Wally. They’re just standing there, talking, going about their afternoon at the park.

Apparently, Wally even let them come over and pet him!

Insane.

Evidently, Wally is somewhat of a local legend in the area. His owner, Joie Henney, owns multiple gators, claims they’re easier to train then dogs, and even lets them sleep in his bed.

I mean, just watch this video. Nightmare fuel.

“He has 80 teeth, and they’re razor sharp.”

No thanks, Joie. More power to you, but that ain’t for me.

PS: Turning down $40,000 for Wally was a wild twist at the end.