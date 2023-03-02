Emmitt Smith Admits He Worries About CTE, But ‘Good’ Right Now

Videos by OutKick

Emmitt Smith took a couple hard hits over his Hall of Fame NFL career, and he admitted earlier this week that he may live to regret it.

The ex-Cowboys star spoke for 20 minutes at a YMCA fundraising event in Boca Raton Wednesday, and dove into several topics, including the terrible Florida Gators, the state of the Cowboys and even Tom Brady.

Smith’s comments regarding his own health – along with Miami Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa – were arguably the most eye-opening, though.

“I’ll tell you right now I don’t know a football player who hasn’t had at least one (concussion),” Smith said according to the Palm Beach Post.

“We all get dinged. I’ve had two that I know of, that I can recall when they were. I also can tell you there’s a number of times I got hit and had to shake my head a couple of times to get the cobwebs out and get back focused. It’s part of the game.”

Emmitt Smith admits he’s worried about CTE. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Emmitt Smith concerned for Tua Tagovailoa

Smith went on to join those voicing their concerns for Tua moving forward, while admitting he too worries about his own health.

Tagovailoa missed multiple games last season with a pair of bad concussions, and wasn’t even cleared from his Dec. 25 concussion until early last month. Smith, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, said he’d never seen anything like the Tua situation last season.

“I never had multiple concussions in one year like that,” he said. “Never had a situation occur where I staggered off the field like that. When you see all the CTE stuff that’s come out, I‘d be naïve to think if I keep living, I’ll have a normal life going forward.

“That’s why I respect the Jim Browns of the world, Tony Dorsetts and the guys that came before me. They’re a good reflection where I’m headed as I age. To escape the game completely free, I’d be a little naïve. So far, I’m good.”

Smith retired from the NFL after the 2004 season, finishing his career with over 18,000 rushing yards and164 touchdowns. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2010.

