‘AHS’ Star Emma Roberts Alleged Refusal To Call Transgender Co-Star A Woman Leads To Social Media Outcry

Emma Roberts is the internet’s top enemy after allegations she refused to acknowledge an actor’s gender identity.

Roberts has starred in several seasons of the hit show “American Horror Story” and shared the screen with Angelica Ross in “AHS: 1984” back in 2019.

It was one of the best seasons of the show, and injected life back into the Ryan Murphy production after a few disappointing seasons.

However, it was apparently incredibly tense when Ross, a biological man, wasn’t called a woman by Roberts.

Angelica Ross alleges intense interaction with Emma Roberts. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Angelia Ross accuses Emma Roberts of not recognizing transgender identity.

“And [director] John [Gray] is like, ‘Okay ladies, you know, that’s enough. You know, let’s get back to work.’ And she then looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady,'” Ross alleged on an Instagram stream (via AV Club).

Ross accused Roberts of covering her face and turning away, but the “1984” costar was livid by the fact Emma Roberts recognized the actor by biological sex.

“I’m looking at her dead ass in the camera like, ‘What the fuck did you just say?” And I’m standing there looking her dead ass in the damn thing, and I’m, like, trying to process the fuck she just say…As she walked away, my blood is boiling. Boiling,” Ross further alleged.

The “1984” cast member further claimed they couldn’t speak up out of fear of “repercussions.”

Angelica Ross says that Emma Roberts misgendered her and created an unwelcome working environment on the set of ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984’.



She adds that she didn’t report it because one person who did speak up got repercussions for doing so. pic.twitter.com/xQDVqoVa8q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 20, 2023

Did Roberts do anything wrong?

X is on fire right now with people flaming Emma Roberts for not referring to Ross as a woman, despite the fact the actor is not a biological woman at all.

Angelica Ross has XY chromosomes just like every other man on the planet. Yet, people – like Ross – are livid she didn’t go along with the actor’s identity.

emma roberts is officially a racist, transphobe white chick who is guilty of domestic violence against evan peters and all of this is CONFIRMED — 🍬✨ (@evysnosefreckle) September 20, 2023

everyone to emma roberts rn pic.twitter.com/MMY3KHDkfw — valentine, texas (@IJBOLI) September 20, 2023

Angelica Ross calls out Emma Roberts for allegedly being transphobic towards her during filming of ‘American Horror Story’. pic.twitter.com/IOEaLkAeCx — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 20, 2023

me counting the number times Emma Roberts has proven to be an awful human beingpic.twitter.com/Nf24lhsxjy — I M Λ 𝕏 (@_Syncopy_) September 20, 2023

emma roberts has repeatedly been exposed as a terrible person yet people still support her and give her a job. https://t.co/X197Wo74ba — erin (@vansscar) September 20, 2023

Nah I loved Emma Roberts, but it’s something about a Black trans woman being silenced on set in the face of aggression that boils my blood 😳pic.twitter.com/Eniq2FnQtg — Banjee Barbie (@BoujeeNBanjee) September 20, 2023

A tweet going viral is even calling for violence against Emma Roberts.

https://twitter.com/dejadenile/status/1704477732346667199

Yet, what’s the problem here? She called the people being spoken to by director John Gray a single woman, not two?

That’s the issue. Lady, not ladies. Emma Roberts, by the medical and scientific definition, wasn’t incorrect when she said that in an exchange between her and Ross that only one was a true woman.

Now, that’s not to say you should ever be rude to people, and Roberts has had issues in the past unrelated to this.

However, this is the United States of America. People are allowed to feel how they want to feel. Just because someone claims to be a woman doesn’t mean ANYONE is obligated to go along with the shtick . Are we all required to pretend Dylan Mulvaney and his five o’clock shadow are female?

No. OutKick’s Bobby Burack has some great writings on this if you’re interested in an extensive breakdown.

Angelica Ross accuses Emma Roberts of transphobic behavior. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Refusing to call a biological man a woman shouldn’t be a cancelable event, especially when the party being accused is a REAL woman. The outrage needs to stop. Emma Roberts, just like everyone else, is free to not participate in the transgender insanity.