Emma Roberts Apologizes For Not Calling Transgender Actor A Woman

Emma Roberts has walked back remarks made years ago about transgender actor Angelica Ross.

Ross, a biological man identifying as a woman, alleged Roberts refused to acknowledge the actor’s transgender identity during a tense incident on the set of “American Horror Story: 1984.”

“And [director] John [Gray] is like, ‘Okay ladies, you know, that’s enough. You know, let’s get back to work.’ And she then looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’…I’m looking at her dead ass in the camera like, ‘What the f*ck did you just say?” And I’m standing there looking her dead ass in the damn thing, and I’m, like, trying to process the f*ck she just say…As she walked away, my blood is boiling. Boiling” Ross claimed on a recent Instagram live stream.

Roberts was public enemy number one on X for all of Wednesday as people poured on her for claiming she was the only woman in the exchange – a scientifically accurate assertion.

Well, the “American Horror Story” actress apparently picked up the phone to iron things out with her former co-star.

Ross tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Roberts had called and apologized for the exchange on the set of the show, which aired four years ago.

Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform. — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023

While Roberts is certainly free to apologize, there’s nothing to indicate she needed to. As I wrote Wednesday, Roberts and Ross are both free to do what they want.

Nobody should be forced to engage in transgender ideology or language. OutKick’s Bobby Burack has some great thoughts on the issue that apply perfectly here.

Ross claims to be a transgender woman. The actor is free to think whatever they want, but it doesn’t change the science of the matter. During the exchange on the set of “AHS: 1984,” only one person had XX chromosomes, and it wasn’t Angelica Ross.

It was Emma Roberts.

Emma Roberts apologizes to Angelica Ross for incident on the set of “American Horror Story: 1984.” (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Should Roberts have apologized over an incident that happened at least four years ago? Should Ross demand people go along with transgender ideology? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.