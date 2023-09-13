Emily Ratajkowski Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction At VMAs By Dancing Out Of Her See-Through Top

Videos by OutKick

First off, let me start by saying I didn’t even know the MTV Video Music Awards were still a thing, let alone when the awards show was taking place. So I missed this as it happened, but the internet still loves when things go off script or have the appearance of going off script.

I caught the very end of the show when I flipped over to Comedy Central to watch some South Park. For whatever reason, and I have no clue if this is the first year that this has happened, the VMAs were on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Comedy Central.

Taylor Swift was winning some award when I happened upon the show, which I assume was one of many. The show wrapped up shortly after that. I thought great, now I get to watch my cartoons.

Wrong, there was a rerun of the entire show that followed. This is when I discovered that it was airing on multiple channels. Instead of watching the re-airing of the awards show, I hopped on X to see if I missed anything and it turns out I did.

Model Emily Ratajkowski had put on a show on the red carpet prior to the show. She showed up in a dress designed for attention that featured a top made out of very little fabric. The fabric that was present was close to see-through.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Emily Ratajkowski’s Outfit Was Designed For A Wardrobe Malfunction

This is a woman who can put on a show in her kitchen, so I was interested to see how Ratajkowski’s night played out. The 32-year-old was in attendance for more than a red carpet appearance. She was there to present an award and introduce Colombian singer Karol G prior to her VMA debut.

That’s a full night for anyone, but Ratajkowski wasn’t just going to grab attention putting her modeling skills to use on the red carpet, then hit the stage a couple of times and call it a night. She had a perfectly timed wardrobe malfunction to have caught on video.

While her dress was designed for the red carpet, it turns out it was not designed for dancing. She was seen making an adjustment to her top after coming close to bouncing one of her boobs out of her top.

Emily Ratajkowski dances out of her top at the VMAs pic.twitter.com/Wpa5rxhSgU — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) September 13, 2023

There have been a few headlines out there after this suggesting it an embarrassing moment for Ratajkowski. Clearly they haven’t been paying attention.

This is a moment that the model has fully embraced.

Not only was she not embarrassed about the possibly staged moment, Ratajkowski included it in her highlights from the evening that she shared with her 30 million Instagram followers.