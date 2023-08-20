Emily Ratajkowski Takes To Her Kitchen In One Of The Smallest Thong Bikinis Known To Man

Videos by OutKick

It’s not hard for Emily Ratajkowski to grab some attention on a Sunday afternoon in August. She doesn’t even have to leave the house if she doesn’t want to in order to make a few headlines.

All the model, with more than 30 million Instagram followers, has to do is grab one of her thongs, set up her phone to grab some content, and parade around the kitchen.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America)

That’s really how simple things have become for her. Her hatred for clothing and covering up does most of the work after she posts her content. She’s barely putting in any effort at all with the captions these days.

Ratajkowski strung together several looks at one of the smallest thong bikinis known to man. She even threw in a quick video for good measure.

Most of that is her just showing off, which from looking around at some of her other content is part of her formula. She could have posted one look at her thong and grabbed the interest of 90% of those who run across it in their timeline.

There’s no need to question the method to her madness. It’s a wasted effort doing so. She clearly understands the game and knows exactly what she’s doing.

Is It Too Easy For Emily Ratajkowski At This Point?

Back in the Spring, I penciled her name in one to watch this summer. She had just dropped a bikini shower video at the time and it looked as if she was ready to make a big run.

A week later, Ratajkowski hit the beach in almost nothing and I had my crash helmet complete with a padded suit ready to go. Unfortunately, things quieted down from there.

Who knows, maybe she’s gearing up for a very late summer run. The clock is ticking if she is, but as we’ve seen before she’s hard to predict.

Emily Ratajowski isn’t using the same playbook a lot of other Instagram models are. She plays the content game her own way. Who can argue with the results?