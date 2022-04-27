Elon Musk Wants ‘Public Trust’ Brought Back To Twitter

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter is to reinstate the social dialogue without censorship.

Which is scaring the Libs.

The Tesla CEO is doubling down on his mission statement with a tweet on Wednesday, calling for complete political parity on the site.

“For Twitter to deserve public trust,” Musk said, “it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.”

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Elon’s words of assurance arrive as liberals fear for the future of the platform by grouping Musk with far-right ideologies and accusing him of dangerous rhetoric.

So far, Musk has stated that his sole purpose in purchasing Twitter is to stop restricting speech on the platform and remove the blinders off the algorithm.

Twitter followers quickly took notice of Musk’s opening of the free-speech gates.

The mainstream media continue to object to Musk’s overtaking of Twitter, which cost him a cool $44 billion.

Read up on OutKick founder Clay Travis’ top 10 suggestions for Twitter’s new chief.