Elon Musk To Donate X Ad Revenues To Israeli Hospitals

Elon Musk says he will donate advertising and subscription revenue from X to Israeli hospitals and Red Cross and Red Crescent medical crews.

On Tuesday, Musk addressed concerns that the donations would end up in the possession of Hamas, amid reports the terror group is using Red Crescent ambulances to shield militant activities against Israel.

“We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent,” Musk posted on X Tuesday.

We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent.



Better ideas are welcome.



We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

The decision to donate money to Israeli hospitals after accusations that Musk is anti-Semitic, which while baseless, has become a narrative.

Or the narrative.

Last week, Media Matters posted a deceptive report that claimed X placed blue-chip ads next to content that promoted Nazi propaganda.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has since responded with claims that internal data proves Media Matters manipulated the algorithm by using inauthentic accounts to produce false ad results to scare sponsors.

“Here’s the truth. Not a single authentic user on X saw IBM’s, Comcast’s, or Oracle’s ads next to the content in Media Matters’ article. Only 2 users saw Apple’s ad next to the content, at least one of which was Media Matters. Data wins over manipulation or allegations. Don’t be manipulated. Stand with X.” posted Yaccarino.

Nonetheless, several sponsors including Disney, Comcast, and Apple have since pulled their ads from X.

Elon Musk has since sued Media Matters for defamation. And might just bankrupt George Soros-funded watchdog.

I hope he does.

Say what you will about Musk’s reign atop X/Twitter. It’s been rocky. But some of his actions are admirable.

In addition to using X revenue to help Israel, Musk has vowed to pay the legal fees of individuals punished for exercising their free speech rights on the platform.

Already, he has employed a series of lawyers to represent a University of Illinois student who is facing disciplinary action from the university over posts he made on X.

We covered the details last week:

According to a letter obtained by the Financial Times, “Juan David Campolargo was accused in early November of violating the school’s student code of conduct after he posted on X promoting an event as an open gathering with free food, when it was a closed conference.”

Campolargo is at risk of being placed on conduct probation and being kicked out of campus housing as a result of the disciplinary action, per the letter.

Musk added he “will do whatever it takes to support your right to free speech.”

We believe him.

And that’s why he has become such a target for organizations on the left, perhaps second only to Donald Trump.