Bankrupting Media Matters Would Be Elon Musk’s Greatest Free Speech Victory Yet | Bobby Burack

Elon Musk purchased Twitter over one year ago to restore free speech on the internet. He is now suing Media Matters to ensure users can continue to exercise that right.

Media Matters is a George Soros-funded leftwing media watchdog that stalks brands that espouse opinions that run counter to the establishment orthodoxy.

For example, the nonprofit deploys bloggers to watch Fox News (and most Fox properties including OutKick) all day long and deceptively edit videos from the network that it then sends to sponsors.

In essence, the organization tries to defund free speech.

Last week, Media Matters triggered an advertiser exodus on X after publishing a report that claims the social media service places ads from blue-chip sponsors next to hateful and pro-Nazi content.

Disney, Comcast, and Apple pulled their ads following the report.

But on Monday, Musk’s X Corp. sued Media Matters for America for defamation, after threatening to hit the watchdog with a “thermonuclear lawsuit.”

The lawsuit alleges demonstrable fraud.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino says internal data shows that Media Matters manipulated the algorithm by using inauthentic accounts to produce false ad results to scare sponsors.

“If you know me, you know I’m committed to truth and fairness,” posted Yaccarino.

“Here’s the truth. Not a single authentic user on X saw IBM’s, Comcast’s, or Oracle’s ads next to the content in Media Matters’ article. Only 2 users saw Apple’s ad next to the content, at least one of which was Media Matters. Data wins over manipulation or allegations. Don’t be manipulated. Stand with X.”

Yaccarino’s claim is not an isolated incident.

The CEO of Rumble, a free speech alternative to YouTube, found Google Analytics data to prove Media Matters applied the same deceptive tactic to Rumble in an effort to force Netflix to pull advertising from the service:

X is not alone.



I can also confirm that Media Matters has purposely misrepresented Rumble. Their dishonesty warrants an immediate investigation at the highest levels (hint, @SpeakerJohnson & @Jim_Jordan), and I’ll bring the receipts.



Here’s my statement: pic.twitter.com/puEmsmgwAo — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) November 20, 2023

Essentially, Media Matters is looking for random videos with view counts of around zero that demonstrate “hateful content” and then increasing the view count, to which it convinces advertisers they are subsidizing.

It’s an orchestrated attack. It’s fraud. It’s defamation.

Consider that Media Matters could publish the same report about videos on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok — all of which display just as much “hateful content” as X and Rumble. Specifically, TikTok has become a safe haven for pro-Hamas propaganda.

Yet the ghouls have no such interest in sabotaging the other tech platforms, the ones that don’t advertise a mission to preserve free speech.

Ultimately, the Media Matters report was not intended to shed light on pro-Nazi content. Media Matters has never cared about anti-Semitism.

The watchdog published the report as an opportunity to interfere with one of the few online platforms that the left does not control.

Media Matters wants to destroy Elon Musk.

It has ever since he bought Twitter and made evident that he would undo the Democrats’ ability to use the platform to rig presidential elections and bypass First Amendment laws — both of which internal communications dubbed #TwitterFiles confirmed previous ownership assisted the party in doing.

The organization exists to defeat people like Musk. However, Musk is now in position to defeat and possibly destroy Media Matters, as Hulk Hogan did to Gawker in 2016 after a jury found the outlet liable for $115 million after publishing a sex tape that was recorded without his consent.

America is a better place without Gawker. America would most certainly be a better place without Media Matters.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter/X was a victory for free speech. Bankrupting Media Matters would be just as substantial.