Elon Musk Takes Swipe At Climate Warrior Bill Gates For Being Hypocritcal

Elon Musk isn’t taking his foot on the gas when it comes to the idea of Bill Gates shorting Tesla.

After all, Gates has taken great pride in being a climate warriors of sorts. Obviously, Musk wouldn’t care for that anyway. But as Musk indicated, how can you care about the climate … and short Tesla?

“I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret,” Musk posted in response to a tweet.

Of course, that’s not all Musk tweeted. As our Alejandro Avila relayed, Musk also compared Gates to a pregnant man, with a caption that read, “in case you need to lose a boner fast.”

Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends. I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

As an interesting aside, the person who tweeted the above thought at Musk is Omar Qazi, who Musk interacts with on a regular basis.

And Qazi actually wrote about a text exchange between Musk and Gates, as relayed by CNBC:

“In the text exchange, which couldn’t be independently verified by CNBC, Musk asked Gates: “Do you still have a half billion dollar short position against Tesla?’

“To which Gates replied: ‘Sorry to say I haven’t closed it out. I would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities.’

“Musk shot back: ‘Sorry, I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change.'”

As yet another interesting aside, Gates told the New York Times last year that Musk and Tesla were vital in the world of climate change.

“It’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made,” Gates said. “And you know, underestimating Elon is not a good idea.”

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

This isn’t the first very public disagreement involving Musk and Gates.

Back in 2020, Gates revealed he bought an electric Porsche Taycan. At the time, a Twitter user asked Musk why he thought Gates decided to roll with a Taycan, as opposed to a Tesla.

“My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming tbh [to be honest],” Musk responded.