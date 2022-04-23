Micro-Soft: Elon Musk Compares Bill Gates To ‘Pregnant Man’ After Sporting Beer Belly

Twitter employees are requesting another ‘mental health’ day after Elon Musk’s latest joke aimed at a socialite billionaire.

On Friday, the Tesla CEO and Twitter stakeholder posted a picture of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with the caption: “in case u need to lose a boner fast.”

A new meme was born when Musk compared Gates to Apple’s pregnant man emoji — advising Gates to ease off the Windows XP and join P90X.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Musk followed up his masterful troll job by joking that the powers that be at Twitter HQ are ‘reviewing’ the tweet for hitting Gates where it hurts.

Making fun of the Microsoft chief turned into a macro-agression after Twitter libs jumped on the tweet for making fun of ‘pregnant’ men.

Bill Gates literally invented computers. Show some respect and delete this. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 23, 2022

While the vast majority of America champions Musk’s tweets, and roots for his ongoing bid to acquire Twitter, blue checkmarks continue to resist the narrative that Musk is #winning the fight against wokeism.

