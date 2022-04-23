in Media News

Micro-Soft: Elon Musk Compares Bill Gates To ‘Pregnant Man’ After Sporting Beer Belly

updated

Twitter employees are requesting another ‘mental health’ day after Elon Musk’s latest joke aimed at a socialite billionaire.

On Friday, the Tesla CEO and Twitter stakeholder posted a picture of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with the caption: “in case u need to lose a boner fast.”

A new meme was born when Musk compared Gates to Apple’s pregnant man emoji — advising Gates to ease off the Windows XP and join P90X.

Musk followed up his masterful troll job by joking that the powers that be at Twitter HQ are ‘reviewing’ the tweet for hitting Gates where it hurts.

Making fun of the Microsoft chief turned into a macro-agression after Twitter libs jumped on the tweet for making fun of ‘pregnant’ men.

While the vast majority of America champions Musk’s tweets, and roots for his ongoing bid to acquire Twitter, blue checkmarks continue to resist the narrative that Musk is #winning the fight against wokeism.

Elon Musk

