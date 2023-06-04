Elon Musk Says Transgender Care For Minors Is ‘Pure Evil’

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk is doubling down on his stance against so-called transgender “healthcare” for children.

“‘Gender-affirming care for minors’ is pure evil,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

The Twitter and Tesla owner was responding to Dr. Jordan Peterson, who wrote, “The phrase ‘gender-affirming’ care is a criminally evil lie.”

“gender-affirming care for minors” is pure evil — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2023

Both Peterson and Musk were reacting to a newly signed bill in Texas that bans gender-reassignment surgeries and cross-sex hormones for minors.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the legislation Friday — making Texas the 19th state to enact such bans.

Elon Musk Weighs in On a Heated Debate

Sunday’s tweet was not the first time Musk has spoken out against performing surgeries on and administering chemicals to children.

In April, the billionaire visionary said he wants to see life sentences for parents and doctors who conduct irreversible operations on kids.

“Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life,” Musk tweeted.

Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

The Biden administration has previously claimed transgender surgery and chemicals for minors is “crucial” healthcare.

But for Peterson and Musk, “gender-affirming care” is a euphemism. To make leftists feel warm and fuzzy about doing something to kids that is actually reprehensible.

Of course, Musk has never been afraid to share his opinion — even if it’s unpopular.

But judging by the tens of thousands of likes and shares already garnered by this morning’s tweet, this particular opinion might be more popular than trans activists want to admit.