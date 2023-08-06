Elon Musk Says Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Will Live Stream On X

Videos by OutKick

This thing might actually be happening.

Elon Musk took to Twitter at 3:35 a.m. ET Sunday to announce his fight against Mark Zuckerberg will be live streamed on X (formerly known as Twitter). Also, they’ll donate all proceeds to a charity that supports veterans.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Back in June, Musk challenged his Facebook adversary to a cage match. A billionaire battle royale! And, surprisingly, Zuckerberg accepted.

“Send me location,” Zuck replied.

Musk hit back with, “Vegas Octagon” and added, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

Although rumors spread the two might duke it out at the Coliseum in Rome, Vegas is looking like the more realistic locale.

But enough logistics. Who’s going to win this thing?

Musk, 52, offers an advantage as the bigger guy. But Zuckerberg, 39, is actually training in jiu-jitsu, so we have to assume he has superior technique.

And he’s working on the size thing. Zuckerberg revealed earlier this week that he’s been fueling his body with a 4,000-calorie diet that consists of plenty of McDonald’s.

Reportedly, though, Zuck’s wife is getting tired of his MMA obsession, and the last straw was the octagon he built in their backyard.

So Zuckerberg might seem like the obvious pick here.

But don’t count Musk out yet! The owner of X and Tesla has been on a workout kick lately. And in a test run of X’s streaming platform Friday, we see him casually curling and pressing dumbbells in a conference room with his employees.

“Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” Musk tweeted. “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.



Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

So really, it’s anyone’s fight.

But there’s an old saying that goes, “Old age and treachery will always overcome youth and skill.”

Elon Musk is hoping that mantra rings true.