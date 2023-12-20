Elon Musk Removes Disney+ App From Tesla Screens

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk has made Tesla remove the Disney+ app from its vehicles’ video displays.

Last week, the Tesla news site Electrek reported that the car manufacturer informed Disney of its decision to remove the app from the main screen.

Tesla didn’t provide a reason for the decision, though an explanation is hardly needed. The move is a response to Disney CEO Bob Iger kickstarting an advertiser boycott of X.

I can confirm that Disney+ has been removed from my Tesla Model S.



Strangely, our Hardware 3 Model S on the same firmware still has it. pic.twitter.com/pEZvLU5jLN — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) December 18, 2023

Last month, Iger responded to a deceptively-reported hit piece from Media Matter that accused X of enabling antisemitic content.

The likes of Apple, Walmart, and Coca-Cola followed in Iger’s lead.

Of course, the boycott is a sham — a politically-motivated sham.

We published a column explaining how there is more antisemitic content on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram than on X.

However, Iger and his ilk continue to advertise on those platforms.

"Advertisers are not boycotting X in a stance against antisemitism but in a stance against free speech on the internet — ahead of the election."



My column: The plan was always to destroy X and Elon Musk ahead of the 2024 election.https://t.co/it9KuDppSX — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 7, 2023

Iger also has no problem sponsoring content on Meta, a service that enables child sexual abuse and trafficking.

Musk called Iger’s lack of concerns over such content a grounds for a firing

“Bob Eiger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child exploitation material,” Musk posted on X. “Real stand up guy.”

“He should be fired immediately.” “Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company.”

Bob Iger is a hypocrite.

And Disney’s attempt to destroy X could have a substantial impact on the future election, considering X is the only mainstream social media platform that does not censor accurate but damning reports regarding Joe Biden.

Unfortunately, Iger can cause far more damage to X than Musk can to Disney.

Musk removing the Disney+ app from Tesla’s is a nice touch. But it will hardly cause more than a headache for Disney.

The advertiser boycott of X could, however, derail the future of the app.

Musk admitted so himself:

“What this advertising boycott is going to do is, it is going to kill [X] and the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company,” said Musk.

Yet he also had a specific message for Iger:

“Hey, Bob [Iger], if you’re in the audience … go fuck yourself.”