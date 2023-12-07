Advertisers Using Antisemitism Claims To Bring Down Elon Musk and X Ahead of Election | Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk acquired X, then known as Twitter, on October 27, 2022. It was evident at that moment that the screeching power cabal of liberal politicians, corporations, and media organizations would try to destroy the platform and Musk himself.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Musk over the purchase. The Federal Trade Commission demanded he turn over documents. The Biden DOJ and SEC opened several sham investigations against Tesla.

Yet, none of those attempts influenced Musk’s pledge to allow users to exercise free speech on the internet without consequences.

Thus, last month, the cabal launched its most aggressive attack yet. Blue-chip American sponsors pulled their ads from X in purported protest of antisemitic content.

Notable participants include Disney, Apple, Coca-Cola, Walmart and IBM.

The sponsors say they cannot associate with Musk — amid the war between Israel and Hamas — and cite a post he shared that suggested Jewish people are complicit in the rise of anti-white racism, for which he apologized and called “foolish.”

However, if advertisers were truly protesting antisemitism on social media, one would think they’d also boycott TikTok and Meta, both of which have a much higher percentage of antisemitic and anti-Israel posts than X:

The sponsors have not boycotted either service.

Nor have they ceased advertising in China, where state-run media is sympathizing with Palestinians and pushing antisemitic rhetoric. Not to mention an ongoing abhorrent record on human rights.

The advertisers say they are disturbed by the “dangerous” content that appears on X. Yet, they continue advertising on Instagram, which uses an algorithm that a recent Wall Street Journal exposé found connects pedophiles to child pornography.

The reasons advertisers cite are diversions. They are lies.

Advertisers are not boycotting X in a stance against antisemitism. Advertisers are boycotting X in a stance against free speech on the internet.

As Musk said during the New York Times Dealbook Summit summit, what you have is “people trying to look good while doing evil.”

To better understand the boycott, we take you back to its origin: a report from Media Matters For America (MMFA).

MMFA is an ideological watchdog funded by Democrat megadonor George Soros which uses deceptive measures to intimidate sponsors from doing business with entities it does not align with. Media Matters literally employs poor bastards to stalk conservative accounts and media outlets 24/7/365.

This time was no different.

In November, the organization ran an article claiming that X inserted ads next to content that promoted Nazism. Media Matters told X sponsors they were subsidizing Jewish hatred.

But X CEO Linda Yaccarino uncovered internal data proving Media Matters manipulated the search results by driving up the view counts of antisemitic posts with zero views.

MMFA applied the same tactic to Rumble, another free speech alternative earlier this year, per Google Analytic Data.

And yet CEOs like Bob Iger, who angled for a position in the Biden administration, didn’t bother to question the validity of the report before pulling ads from the social media service.

X was specifically targeted. And the timing is not a coincidence.

X is the greatest threat to Biden’s re-election efforts. More so than Donald Trump or Biden’s own waning senility

Big Tech helped Joe Biden win the election three years ago. The press originally called that statement a wild right-wing conspiracy.

Then Musk purchased Twitter and released internal documents, dubbed #TwitterFiles, that confirmed previous ownership engaged in politically motivated censorship, shadowbanned influential conservative accounts and banned users on behalf of Biden’s Covid response team.

Most notably, Twitter and Facebook censored a New York Post report with information recovered from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop that provided first-hand knowledge of racketeering and conspiracy by the Biden family. Twitter suspended the New York Post’s account.

More than 54 percent of Biden voters say they didn’t know about the laptop report. Around 20 percent say they would have voted differently had they known.

Those voters would have known of that report had Musk owned Twitter at the time, eliminating the inequitable advantage the Democrat Party had obtained via social media.

Already, X is agonizingly interfering with attempts to bury unfavorable information about Biden.

For example, X users are aware of the Biden administration’s plans to bar parents who oppose gender ideology from the foster care system. TikTok users are not.

TikTok removed a video from The Federalist’s Evita Duffy last week reporting the news, calling it a violation of “Hate Speech and Hateful Behaviors.”

X users are also aware of data points revealing that the Biden administration misled voters about the effectiveness of vaccines, lockdowns, and masks. Facebook users are not. Meta has quietly removed those posts.

Obviously, those are stories Americans should be aware of. And without X, online users wouldn’t be.

Now, X doesn’t secure the election for Donald Trump or whoever is the Republican nominee. But it certainly helps even the playing field.

Media Matters and Disney understand that. And understand how they can derail an even field.

Framing Musk as an antisemite is an attempt to browbeat him into governing X with the same political ideology as Mark Zuckerberg with Meta, the Chinese Communist Party with TikTok, and the faceless tyrants who run Google.

Musk says he won’t submit.

“Hey, Bob [Iger], if you’re in the audience … go fuck yourself.”

However, he admits the future is bleak.

“What this advertising boycott is going to do is, it is going to kill [X] and the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company,” said Musk.

Killing X wouldn’t end antisemitism on the internet. Especially with members of The Squad still on Facebook and pro-Hamas Gen Z-ers all over TikTok.

But killing X would allow the left to regain its monopoly on the distribution of information.

If that sounds tyrannical, it is. And it’s the entire reason Media Matters triggered the advertiser exodus.

The same people telling you the boycott is about antisemitism also told you Black Lives Matter was about racial injustice, that lockdowns were about science, and that the Russia Hoax was about voter integrity.

Advertisers are exploiting the manufactured claims of antisemitism in an effort to bring down X, just in time for the election.