Elon Musk Posts Poll Asking If Donald Trump Should Be Reinstated On Twitter

New Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a poll Friday night asking users if former President Donald Trump should be reinstated.

Trump has been banned from the social media network for well over a year and a half.

Previous Twitter ownership, which was dedicated to opposing the former president, deplatformed him after January 6th despite him still being in the White House.

As of Friday evening, the poll had over 2.3 million responses.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Results favored reinstatement 60-40%, and “BRING BACK TRUMP” trended on Twitter.

Musk has made a number of reinstatements already since taking over. Notably, he brought back The Babylon Bee, a satire account suspended for making jokes.

While these reinstatements are notable, Trump would obviously be the highest profile addition.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

After his suspension, Trump started a competing social network called Truth Social.

He’s been frequently posting there, so it’s unclear if he’d return to Twitter in the same capacity.

Despite disappointing midterm results, he also recently announced he intends to run for president again in 2024.

Twitter would obviously allow him to reach a much broader audience than Truth Social. It also would provide some much needed comedy, intentional and unintentional.

Now all that’s left is to see if Musk listens to the results of his poll.