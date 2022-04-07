in Media News, OKTC

Elon Musk Poised To Smoke The Competition

Elon Musk has been the largest shareholder of Twitter for less than a week, and already he seems likely to torch its current business model.

Amidst rumors that Musk will return Twitter to its original meaning and message, Musk used the social media platform to drop a hint of what’s to come.

“Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit,” tweeted Musk, along with a picture of himself smoking what would appear to be the devil’s lettuce.

Now, that’s how you make a virtual entrance.

Musk’s investment into Twitter — estimated to have been between $2 and $3 billion for 9.1% of all shares — has sent liberals into a panic, much to the amusement of Musk and so many others. The prospect of uncensored free speech seems to frighten all the right people.

“(Washington Post) always good for a laugh,” Musk tweeted earlier this week.

Clay Travis, OutKick’s founding father, can’t get enough of Musk’s pending Twitter improvements — we’re with ya, Clay! — and he even compared the billionaire to Entourage bad ass boss Ari Gold.

Seems accurate, although I can’t imagine too many liberals wanting to hug it out, bitch! once they realize they can no longer delete, hide or block comments or accounts that don’t support the mainstream narrative.

Travis and Musk weren’t the only blue checkmarks celebrating the likely return of social media free speech:

Smoke ya later, liberals.

Smoke ya later, liberals.

 

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

