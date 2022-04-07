Elon Musk Poised To Smoke The Competition

Elon Musk has been the largest shareholder of Twitter for less than a week, and already he seems likely to torch its current business model.

Amidst rumors that Musk will return Twitter to its original meaning and message, Musk used the social media platform to drop a hint of what’s to come.

“Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit,” tweeted Musk, along with a picture of himself smoking what would appear to be the devil’s lettuce.

Now, that’s how you make a virtual entrance.

Musk’s investment into Twitter — estimated to have been between $2 and $3 billion for 9.1% of all shares — has sent liberals into a panic, much to the amusement of Musk and so many others. The prospect of uncensored free speech seems to frighten all the right people.

“(Washington Post) always good for a laugh,” Musk tweeted earlier this week.

WaPo always good for a laugh 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Clay Travis, OutKick’s founding father, can’t get enough of Musk’s pending Twitter improvements — we’re with ya, Clay! — and he even compared the billionaire to Entourage bad ass boss Ari Gold.

Seems accurate, although I can’t imagine too many liberals wanting to hug it out, bitch! once they realize they can no longer delete, hide or block comments or accounts that don’t support the mainstream narrative.

I want @elonmusk to show up at Twitter headquarters like Ari in Entourage. pic.twitter.com/GBwviqqp50 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 5, 2022

Travis and Musk weren’t the only blue checkmarks celebrating the likely return of social media free speech:

.@elonmusk becoming the biggest single shareholder in twitter is tantamount to when your Daddy said "Boy, go pick out a switch!" somebody's about to get spanked:) — John Rich (@johnrich) April 5, 2022

If you don't like the rule changes or policies Elon Musk will impose on Twitter, just start your own social media platform. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2022

Smoke ya later, liberals.

