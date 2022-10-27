Elon Musk Lays Out Reason For Buying Twitter, ‘To Help Humanity, Whom I Love’

Soon-to-be Twitter owner Elon Musk has laid out exactly why he is buying the social media platform.

Musk posted an open letter in which he begins by saying that most of the speculation about why he is buying Twitter for $44 billion is wrong.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk explained.

He explained that there’s a growing trend in social media splintering into left and right-leaning sites that will do nothing by exacerbating the political division.

Musk wrote that traditional media has tried to leverage this polarization in the interest of generating more advertising revenue.

“In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost,” he said.

“That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love,” Musk wrote. “And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

Elon Musk walks into Twitter headquarters carrying what appears to be a sink. Why? Well, that’s just kind of what he does. (Photo by various sources / AFP) (Photo by -/Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk Says Twitter Won’t Be A “Free-For-All Hellscape”

Musk then discussed the idea of less content moderation, a common criticism of current Twitter employees.

“That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” Musk explained, laying out something most sensible people already realized.

He explained that Twitter will follow the “laws of the land” and will be welcoming to all users. It will also let users choose their own experience, which Musk likened to choosing video games or movies.

The billionaire responsible for other companies like Tesla and SpaceX explained that his fundamental goal for Twitter become the ultimate ad platform.

“I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you,” Musk wrote.

“For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!”

Musk wrapped up by saying he wants Twitter to become the most respected ad platform in the world.

“To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you,” he concluded.

“Let us build something extraordinary together.”

