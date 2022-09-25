UCF Football Celebrating A Win By Watching Elon Musk Launch A Rocket Into Space Could Not Be Cooler

The University of Central Florida is better known as UCF. But it also has another moniker — Space U.

The school has extremely close ties to NASA, and in turn, all things space.

UCF considers itself the “future of space exploration.” As a result, it has dubbed itself ‘SpaceU’ and plays an annual football game with space-themed uniforms that always bring the heat.

In addition to its classroom connection to outer space and NASA, the football program has a pretty incredible relationship as well. The way that the team’s stadium, known as ‘The Bounce House,’ is positioned makes it so launches at Cape Canaveral happen in the distance beyond the 50-yard-line.

It makes for some truly incredible images whenever a rocket takes off from the Kennedy Space Center.

On Saturday, the Knights beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by 17 in Orlando. To celebrate, they were treated to the coolest view in college football.

Following the game, about 35 miles down the road, SpaceX launched a rocket. At 7:32 p.m. ET, the Falcon 9 Block 5 took off into space, carrying 52 Starlink satellites into orbit.

For those who stuck around, which many did, they were treated to a spectacular show.

As the rocket lit up the night sky, it made for quite the special postgame scene at UCF.

Where else can you get a @UCF_Football win and a postgame rocket launch? 🚀 pic.twitter.com/l1yVs2WZkG — Noah Goldberg (@TheNoahGoldberg) September 24, 2022

UCF used the launch as a promotional stunt. As it should, because there is nothing like it in college football, or even sports as a whole. The school’s drone video of the Bounce House and the launch really was the perfect way to showcase the school’s special connection.

Is there a cooler way to celebrate an ACC win than having Elon Musk launch a literal rocket into space out beyond the 50-yard-line? If there is, I would like to see it.