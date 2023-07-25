Elon Musk Is Right To Wonder If Covid Vaccine Contributed To Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest: Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a workout in Los Angeles on Monday. The family says he is in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man. He is 18-years-old. And he’s not the first healthy young adult to have suffered a heart irregularity over the past two years.

So, what changed over the past few years? That is where we must start, no? Of course, one answer is the Covid-19 vaccines, the ones forced upon individuals.

We are not attributing Bronny’s collapse to the vaccine. Nor are we ruling it out. We cannot rule the vaccine out because the people in charge will not allow us to rule it out.

Rather, they continue to dismiss and belittle anyone who asks the question. That includes Elon Musk, who wondered the following aloud:

We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.



Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

Such a question doesn’t make Musk an “anti-vax” conspiracy theorist, despite what it says online. Instead, Musk asks that we either confirm or rule out the possibility to better focus on the root cause.

If it’s not the vaccine — great. What is it? And why aren’t the people in charge finding out and telling us?

Let’s revisit our column in January on this very topic, we called it The Suppression of Curiosity:

Dr. Anthony Fauci smugly dismissed questions about a possible correlation between the Covid-19 vaccine and a rise in athletes who have peculiarly collapsed. Fauci called the discussion unacceptable in an interview with CBS host Major Garrett. “Isn’t [this conversation] horrifying?” lead Garrett. “It is horrifying,” responded Fauci. The epitome of splendid journalism, no doubt. The segment references the curiosity following Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the football field last Monday. While Hamlin appeared to experience a hit to the chest, resulting in what various medical experts believe was a condition called commotio cordis, there’s a growing list of young, healthy athletes to have recently collapsed and/or suffered irregular health occurrences under unusual circumstances. It’s happening quite often in European soccer. A female NCAA player from Georgia collapsed on the court during a basketball game last week. A 17-year-old Wyoming basketball player died suddenly on December 26. Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown, 21, collapsed and died walking to class on Monday. And rising MMA star Victoria Lee also died at age 18 in December with the cause of death unknown. Bobby Burack, OutKick.

We, unfortunately, add Bronny James to the list:

The Covid vaccine is known to cause young people myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle. Thus as Musk tweets, we must explore whether myocarditis is rare or common.

After, The Science ought to ponder the reasons behind why young adults are collapsing and dropping dead at rates higher than previously.

That’s not a conspiracy. It’s data.

Official provisional mortality statistics from the CDC show a rise in “major cardiovascular diseases” among persons ages 15 to 39. The numbers heightened in 2021, when most subjects received the Covid-19 vaccine, by choice or force.

You can read the full column below. We hope you do:

Young people are collapsing, dying at unusual rates. Yet the same "experts" and "journalists" telling us not to question the vaccine told us not to question their inaccurate assertions of mRNA, Covid origin, & masks.



Suppression of Curiosity. Go read it.https://t.co/PnfTJyhQVO — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) January 11, 2023

The problems documented in January remain present today. Bronny James is proof of that.

Hopefully, the vaccine is not the cause. If it is, further problems are afoot — given the rare in which the jab was forcibly administered.

Perhaps lasting symptoms of Covid are to blame. Or opioid use. Or the escalation of pharmaceutical treatment for depression and anxiety.

We don’t know. No one knows. That includes Dr. Fauci and the hall monitors in the media who browbeat anyone who notices the trend.

The pressure should not be applied to those who are curious but to those in control. Whatever the reason is, we must find out and try to de-escalate it immediately.

There is an uptick in collapses among young persons. We know that. But we don’t know why. And the people in a position to learn why have no interest in learning why.

That cannot be. Medical officials’ and politicians’ sole duty is to protect those below them. It’s malpractice to ignore such an eerie, dire trend for any reason, political or not.

As we concluded:

“An ‘expert’ cannot uncover the truth without proper skepticism, doubt, and questioning. A journalist’s chief role in society is to hold those in power accountable, to ask unanswered questions. An obvious problem exists amongst young adults, be it the vaccine or another cause. But instead of searching for the root, there’s a concerted effort to belittle the small group of people asking the science to rule out a possible source of cardiovascular symptoms. That doesn’t describe science. That describes a means to intercept the spread of inconvenient information, to deter discourse. That describes an “expert” wing reluctant to seek the truth, one fearful of what the facts would reveal about their insistence on mandates of an experimental vaccine. It’s “horrifying,” to use Dr. Fauci’s terminology. Bobby Burack, OutKick.

At least unlike at the start of the vaccine coercion, Twitter now permits users to ask the requisite questions aloud.