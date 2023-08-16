Elon Musk Says Mark Zuckerberg Completely Ducked Fight At Colosseum: ‘Zuck Declined’

Videos by OutKick

Don’t be mad at Elon for his failed fight against Meta / Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at the Colosseum in Rome.

According to the social media giant, it was Zuck’s fault that their fight will ultimately never happen.

When news broke that Musk and Zuckerberg were discussing a real-life duel after a brief tiff on social media, the fight seemed like a win for everyone.

Watching two of the wealthiest men on earth try pummeling each other had all the makings of the biggest pay-per-view event ever.

Elon, posting on his own rebranded site, gave his side of the discussion about the fight with Zuck. Of course, the Tesla founder had to throw a couple of jabs at his online competitor.

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Bicker Over Failed ‘Nerd Fight of the Century’

Musk delivered an account of Zuckerberg ducking out of the fight:

“Fight Recap: I joked on X about fighting Zuck. Zuck then said ‘SEND ME LOCATION.’ Italy graciously offered a Colosseum. Zuck declined.

“I suggested his home as ‘safe space.’ Tragically, he was ahem ‘traveling.’ Is there anywhere he will fight?”

Here’s Zuck’s side of the story (via Threads):

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Mark Zuckerberg jiujitsu match last Saturday. He showed great heart 👏 pic.twitter.com/w9smXRVhTG — Luca Atalla (@lucaatalla) May 8, 2023

Did Zuckerberg see failure in taking on the bigger Musk as he allegedly backed out? Not long ago, people heralded Zuckerberg as the favorite to win the fight of the nerds.

In his own David vs. Goliath fight, Zuck offered a solid background in jiu-jitsu to take on the heavier and taller Musk. Zuck even won a gold medal at a jiu-jitsu tournament in May.

Now, Zuckerberg can’t showcase his championship-level jiu-jitsu in one hell of an arena like the Colosseum.