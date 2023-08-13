Mark Zuckerberg Pulls Out Of Fight With Elon Musk, Claims Tesla CEO ‘Isn’t Serious’

Videos by OutKick

Well, we might not be getting that billionaire cage match after all.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he’s pulling out of the fight because he’s tired of all of Elon Musk’s waffling.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuck posted on his Threads platform Sunday. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk added context to Zuckerberg’s claim that he wanted a practice round in the backyard — sharing a screen shot of a text message where he basically offered to stop by while he’s in the neighborhood.

“I have not been practicing much apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today,” Musk said in the text to his adversary. “While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win.”

This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are not on the same page.

So it sounds like the discrepancy between the two techies is who would organize the fight.

Zuckerberg, of course, would benefit from the publicity and the potential ad deals from Dana White and UFC for his Meta platforms.

And if you’ve watched any UFC in your lifetime, you know what that looks like: A pay-per-view showdown at an octagon in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

But Musk has a different vision. In a post to X on Friday, he says the fight would be managed by his and Zuck’s foundations, not UFC. And he’s still hanging on to that gladiator theme.

“Livestream will be on this platform [X] and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be in ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

He added all proceeds would go to veterans charities and Italian pediatric hospitals.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).



Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.



I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

I think I speak for all of us when I say Elon’s plan sounds MUCH more exciting.

But neither one of these guys is accustomed to not getting what he wants. So don’t expect this stalemate to end anytime soon.