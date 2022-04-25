Elon Musk: Here’s Hoping My Worst Critics Remain On Twitter

Elon Musk wants you to bash him on Twitter. No, seriously. Take your best shot.

After all, according to Musk, that’s what Twitter is supposed to be all about. It’s supposed to be about free speech, the exchange of ideas, making an argument when you disagree.

As you may know, Musk is closing in on a deal to buy Twitter, as relayed by our Anthony Farris. He has been tweeting about his potential ownership, and in sometimes fun ways. He even took a poll to ask whether he should remove the -w from its name.

But his latest tweet takes on a more serious tone. It even leads you to believe that a deal is in fact close, and that he will soon own the social media platform.

“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” Musk tweeted.

Of course, we all know that Twitter has gotten away from that idea. Far away. Nowadays, it’s more about groupthink. Agree with Twitter’s stance on most issues, and you’re fine.

Otherwise, your account may be deemed insensitive and get locked.

Clearly, that is something Musk intends to change, and it seems to be the main reason behind his offer to buy the company for a reported $46.5 billion.

That’s a good reason. And everyone who wants Twitter to be a bit more open-minded and a bit more welcoming for all opinions hopes the potential sale to Musk is finalized soon.