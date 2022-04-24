That ‘W’ May Be Removed Yet: Twitter Re-Examining Elon Musk’s Takeover Offer

Hey, what do you know? This whole Twitter takeover may work out for Elon Musk, after all.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the social media platform is now taking a longer look at Musk’s $43 billion offer after he lined up financing for the bid.

Musk and the Twitter braintrust are meeting to discuss the possibilities.

Per Bloomberg, “Sentiment within Twitter may be changing after Musk met privately with several shareholders Friday to pitch his proposal, the WSJ said. Musk made his pitch to select shareholders in a number of video calls, with a focus on actively managed funds, according to the report.”

Musk has also reiterated to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor that he has no intention of adjusting his $54.20-a-share offer.

If the game is fair, Elon will buy Twitter. If the game is rigged, there will be some reason why he won’t be able to. We’re about to find out how deep the corruption goes. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 14, 2022

Last week, Musk said he has $46.5 billion to back his offer. That includes $25.5 billion in financing from Morgan Stanley and several others.

Musk recently agreed with a Tweet that saying if he can’t take over Twitter, the whole thing is rigged. He also said he has zero interest in any sort of back-and-forth with the company.

“I am not playing the back-and-forth game,” Musk said. “I have moved straight to the end. It’s a high price and your shareholders will love it. If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”