Elon Musk Could Buy A Sports Empire With His Twitter Billions

Elon Musk, whose $54.20 per share bid to buy Twitter in a hostile takeover would ultimately cost him somewhere in the neighborhood of $43 billion, could take his money and buy a hypothetical sports empire, but the wild man believes his money would be better spent cleaning up the mess created by Twitter executives.

Sports business reporter Mark J. Burns put some perspective on Musk’s possible purchase from a sports angle so we can all wrap our brains around how much money we’re talking here to take Twitter private and clean house of the filth that has built up around the edges of the social media giant.

“[Musk] could buy the Yankees ($7.01B worth), Cowboys ($6.92B), Knicks ($6.12B) and Warriors ($6.03B), the world’s most valuable pro sports teams, and still have money left over,” Burns tweeted Thursday after it was announced that Musk had filed a 13D with the SEC announcing his bid for the company.

In case $43 billion didn’t register as big-boy money, let those numbers sink in for a minute.

“I am not playing the back-and-forth game,” Musk wrote to the Twitter board. “I have moved straight to the end. It’s a high price and your shareholders will love it. If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

In Musk’s hypothetical sports empire, he could not only buy the world’s four most valuable franchises, he could easily fit the Lakers and the Patriots into the mix and have around SIX BILLION left over to buy lunch at Chipotle.

Let’s look at this huge pile of f-you money even deeper. Front Office Sports tweeted out further perspective from a sports angle.

For Musk’s $43 BILLION in Twitter f-you money, he could buy:

The 10 most valuable NFL teams

The 12 most valuable NBA teams

The 15 most valuable MLB teams

Every NHL franchise

Every MLS franchise

Hey, at the end of the day the guy isn’t into sports empires. He wants a social media app and he doesn’t want to start a new one. As Clay had suggested, just buy Twitter. And now that’s exactly what he wants to do.

To each their own. Don’t like it? Build companies and get rich. Learn to play the game.