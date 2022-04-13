Clay Travis: Elon Musk Needs To Buy Twitter To Restore Marketplace Of Ideas

OutKick’s Clay Travis appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and reiterated his belief that Tesla CEO Elon Musk should buy Twitter.

Travis’ remarks follow HBO Real Time host Bill Maher and The Joe Rogan Experience host Joe Rogan saying that it was a red flag that Twitter censored speech pertaining to the Wuhan lab leak theory on COVID-19.

“It’s about time that we’re finally having conversations that weren’t allowed on social media,” Travis said. “… When you think about what they restricted us from being able to talk about as it pertains to COVID, certainly as it pertains to Hunter Biden — what we need is for Elon Musk to buy Twitter. Alright, that it what needs to happen in order for the marketplace of ideas to truly come back to its full fruition.

“Because right now, Twitter artificially constructs an algorithm that doesn’t allow a full discussion and full fruition of the marketplace of ideas.”

Just last week, Musk announced that he had purchased over $2.8 billion in Twitter stock. Musk initially said he was joining Twitter’s board of directors, but later decided to withdraw that decision.

