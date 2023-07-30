Elon Musk Shreds Unpatriotic Americans In Ruthless Fashion: ‘This Is Insane’

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk doesn’t have a single second of tolerance for Americans who don’t love this country.

Musk has become an outspoken critic of woke culture and the mind virus that’s seemingly infecting more and more parts of American society.

Now, he’s taken direct aim at people who enjoy all the luxuries of America while also hating it. Specifically, the elites teaching young people to hate the beautiful place we all call home.

“We should be proud to be American, and I certainly am. It feels like there’s like a weird, like, anti-American self-destructive element, especially in, like the, you know, elite circles within the U.S. Like, teaching it’s bad to be an American. And I’m like, this is insane,” the Tesla founder said in a Friday Twitter Spaces interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, according to Fox News.

Ramaswamy echoed Musk’s concern and replied, “I am genuinely worried that that American dream will not exist for my two sons and their generation unless we do something about it. I did not expect to be running for president, but I saw a field certainly on the Republican side forming where I saw a lot of people who are running from something. I didn’t see anybody who was running to something.”

Elon Musk is absolutely correct.

It’s crazy it even needs to be said, but Elon Musk is absolutely correct when it comes to patriotism. We all should be proud to be Americans.

The USA might not be flawless, but his country is by far and away the greatest country on the planet. As I often say, you’ll find me dead before you ever find me trashing the USA or our beautiful flag.

It’s not going to ever happen, and something tells me many of you reading this feel the exact same way. That’s why I support the red, white and blue on the international stage, even if a clown like Megan Rapinoe is involved. My dislike for her will never trump my love for this amazing country. It seems like Elon Musk is on the same page.

Megan Rapinoe is a disgusting person, but my dislike for her doesn’t trump my love for the USA.



I know too many men who have killed, sacrificed and died wearing the flag of this country to ever cheer against America.



Be grateful to live in this country.https://t.co/zKsmrxg0Tj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 22, 2023

Take pride in America!

Musk hit the nail on the head when he said it’s “insane” that people are being taught America isn’t the greatest country on the planet. Young people are being taught that we’re the bad guys. That’s why faith in this country and patriotism is on the decline.

The United States of America is the country that won two world wars, went to the moon, created the greatest economic engine in human history and is a resounding force for good in this world.

None of that makes us perfect as a nation, but we’re as close as civilization has ever gotten to perfection. If you can’t take pride in this country, then you should check out Pyongyang. Or, you could just see how quickly Brittney Griner’s tone changed once she realized what other parts of the world are like.

We need more and more people reminding the public that this country is an amazing place. We won’t apologize for loving the red, white and blue and we’ll never stop doing it. Props to Elon Musk for having the spine to say what so many of us know to be true.