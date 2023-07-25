Only 18% Of Younger Americans Are Extremely Proud Of The Country

Videos by OutKick

A new poll shows a pretty dark sign of the outlook people have for America.

Things in America aren’t really great or terrible right now. It seems like we’re all just in a bit of a rut, but nothing to panic about.

Times have certainly been better and times have also been MUCH worse. However, given the fact we’re all Americans, you’d probably figure most people have a lot of faith, optimism and pride running through their veins.

That simply isn’t true anymore. In fact, the opposite is true.

Americans aren’t very patriotic anymore. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Americans are losing faith in the USA.

A recent Gallup poll (via Axios) found that only 18% of Americans aged 18-34 are “extremely proud” to be citizens of the USA. People 35-54 are much higher at 40% and people 55 and over are at the highest with 50% feeling “extremely proud.”

The shift has been dramatic. Just 10 years ago in 2013, 85% of people 18-29 felt “extremely” or “very” proud in the country we all call home. So, not only is outlook and patriotism in America sliding in the wrong direction, it’s on a speed train in the wrong direction.

Most interestingly, Republicans are nearly twice as likely as Democrats to be “extremely proud” of the red, white and blue. Only 29% of Democrats any age claim to be “extremely patriotic,” and 60% of Republicans feel proud to be Americans.

We should all take pride in America.

These Gallup Poll results are pretty damn disappointing. No way around it, but we really don’t have ourselves to blame.

Younger Americans have been taught America isn’t the shining city on the top of the hill. The youth haven’t been taught we’re the good guys.

Instead, it’s all about how America is terrible, racist, sexist, everyone is out to get you and the country as a whole has zero redeeming qualities.

Now, those people are growing up and less than one in five has extreme pride in this beautiful country. It’s shameful.

Americans should be proud to be living in the United States of America. (Photo by Shaun Heasley/Getty Images)

America is an awesome country.

Fortunately, we here at OutKick will never apologize for loving America, and you’ll find me dead before you ever find me not being a patriot.

That’s why I support the USA, even when an idiot like Megan Rapinoe is involved. I know far too many people who killed, died and lost friends in war defending the flag we should all honor and respect to ever be anything less than extremely proud of the United States of America.

America might not be perfect, but it’s by far and away the best place on the planet. That’s why people are willing to risk their lives to get here. When the world cries out for help, Americans are always eager and willing to help.

Megan Rapinoe is a disgusting person, but my dislike for her doesn’t trump my love for the USA.



I know too many men who have killed, sacrificed and died wearing the flag of this country to ever cheer against America.



Be grateful to live in this country.https://t.co/zKsmrxg0Tj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 22, 2023

We liberated Europe and crushed the Japanese empire in WWII. We are also an unbelievably generous society. What’s not to love? In America, you can be born into extreme poverty and die rich. How many other countries can that happen in?

It’s time to start teaching young people why we should all love this country. Start showing “Band of Brothers,” “Red Dawn” and “Miracle” in high schools, teach kids about history and remind them just how bad it can get outside our borders.

If you’re reading this, odds are high you’re a patriot. If so, thank you. The country clearly needs as many patriotic Americans as we can find these days.