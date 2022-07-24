Elon Musk Allegedly Had An Affair With Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin’s Wife

Hide your wives, hide your girlfriends. Elon Musk is hooking up with everybody out here.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for divorce from his wife — Nicole Shanahan — after she had an alleged affair with Elon Musk.

Brin filed for divorce in January, just weeks after he discovered the affair. In court filings, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The marriage between Brin and Shanahan isn’t the only thing that came to an end as a result of what is being described as a brief fling. The friendship between the two billionaires also ended.

Someone has been working hard and playing hard

Sources told the WSJ that Brin — who invested $500,000 in Tesla during the financial crisis to help keep the company afloat — has told his financial advisers to dump his investments in Musk’s various businesses.

Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

The affair allegedly took place in December of last year. At the time, Brin and Shanahan were said to be separated, but still living together.

Musk and his girlfriend, Grimes, were also said to have been broken up at the time of the affair, which took place the same month that he and Grimes welcomed a child via surrogate.

It was also revealed recently that Musk quietly welcomed twins in November with Shivon Zilis. She is the director of operations and special projects for Neuralink, which is another one of his companies.

When does he find time to sleep?

Add all of that to Musk’s Twitter drama, and his father’s own headline-making bedroom habits, and you have to wonder when he ever takes a minute to rest.

It sounds like Elon’s good times are starting to have personal consequences for him. When you have as much money as he does, I’m sure it’s hard not to do exactly what you want to do — at all times.

Losing a friend and a powerful business ally might just be the wake up call he needs to pump the breaks a little bit. I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for that to happen, but you never know.

Life is good for Musk and he’s enjoying all aspects of that right now.