Elon Musk’s Dad Says He Had a Second Child With His Stepdaughter

Wait, what? Elon Musk‘s dad, Errol, has two children with his now 35-year-old stepdaughter?

The 76-year-old Musk just revealed the existence of secret second child.

As if Elon doesn’t have enough going on. He’s running companies, closing in on a dozen kids of his own, and toying with Twitter. Now this, family drama not of his own making.

It was revealed back in 2018 that the elder Musk had a child, a son, with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. A woman he helped raised from the age of 4. Errol told The Sun in a recent interview that he also has a daughter, born in 2019, with his stepdaughter.

I have to admit that I’m not all the way caught up on the Musk family tree and with good reason, you likely need some sort of higher education on extended families to follow it all. I mean Elon has 10 kids of his own. But the fact that Errol has two kids with his stepdaughter is wild.

Errol doesn’t seem to think anything’s wrong with it

What’s even more wild might be the fact that Errol doesn’t seem to think anything’s wrong with it. He left the door wide open during the interview for the two of them to get back together.

“She’s 35 next birthday. So she’s getting on,” he said. “So eventually if I’m still around she might wind up back with me. It’s difficult.”

Elon, who called his dad a “terrible human being” in an interview, wasn’t happy about his father’s relationship with his own stepdaughter. Neither were Errol’s other kids. He admitted that his daughters think the relationship is creepy.

“They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

With the secret child, Errol is up to 7 children

Yeah, no kidding. I think most normal people are going to see having kids with a stepdaughter that you helped raise since she was 4 as a little creepy.

With the secret child, Errol is up to 7 children. And he’s open to adding more. He said of the idea of having more children, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

“If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

Great, who knows maybe we’ll get lucky and he’ll produce another super-genius. My advice would be to find someone who isn’t your stepdaughter or related to you in any possible way.

A super-genius would be nice. Another creep who gets with their step-kids that’s another story. Unfortunately nature sorts these things out.