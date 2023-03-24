Elijah Moore Makes Incredibly Questionable Statement About Everyone In The NFL Respecting Deshaun Watson

Videos by OutKick

Elijah Moore is excited to team up with Deshaun Watson and the Browns after being traded to Cleveland from the New York Jets. While there is no denying that catching passes from Watson will be an upgrade over Zach Wilson, Moore made one specific comment about his new QB that is questionable, very questionable.

Moore spoke with the media on Thursday and while many are focusing on his subtle shot at Wilson by calling Watson a “legit quarterback,” it’s what he said about Watson’s perception around the NFL that needs to be discussed.

“He’s a legit quarterback,” Moore said, according to 923TheFan.com. “It’s someone that has been doing some amazing things around the league. He has respect from everybody around the league. They talk really highly about him here and they believe in him, and man, with him being my quarterback, I believe in him too.”

Elijah Moore is excited about catching passes from Deshaun Watson in Cleveland. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Uh, yikes.

Watson was suspended nine games last season and fined $5 million after being accused by more than 20 massage therapists of sexual misconduct. While the QB has settled the majority of the civil suits he’s faced, the perception of Watson, fair or unfair, isn’t exactly great.

READ: ATTORNEY FOR DESHAUN WATSON ACCUSERS: ‘THEY WON’T GO AWAY’

Moore is using the word ‘everybody’ as a generalization of course, but not everybody around the NFL respects or talks “really highly about him.”

The former Ole Miss receiver caught 43 passes and scored five touchdowns during his rookie campaign in 2021, but struggled to find any consistency last year on a bad Jets team.

Moore will be looking to make the oh-so-important jump in the right direction in year three of his NFL career with Watson and the Browns.