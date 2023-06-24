Eli Manning Tells Critics To Calm Down Over Arch Manning’s Early Texas Struggles

Videos by OutKick

Eli Manning channeled his Aaron Rodgers over the weekend when he told everyone to R-E-L-A-X.

The New York Giants Hall of Fame quarterback was asked about his nephew Arch’s recent struggles during an April spring game, as well as at the Manning Passing Academy this past week.

“For me, I don’t remember many of my spring games,” the 2x Super Bowl Champion said. “I don’t remember many of my preseason games. Spring games, you can’t look too much into it.”

“I know, for him, it’s about getting in there. Getting into practices, getting in the weight room, learning the playbook,” Eli continued. “He was still a senior in high school when he went through that spring game. He’s got a lot to learn, but every rep’s important, every practice is important and he’ll just continue to get better and more comfortable.”

WITH HIGH EXPECTATIONS COMES PRESSURE

Arch Manning is one of the most talked about football prospects after he committed to Texas as a true freshman this coming fall. The plan is for him to learn from starting quarterback Quinn Ewers – who is expected to start the entire season.

During his unofficial college debut in a spring game back in April, Arch threw for just 30 yards on 5-of-13 passing attempts. Not ideal for someone who already is under scrutiny and pressure simply because his last name is Manning. Of course the media and Longhorns fans are only making it more difficult with their high expectations.

But if there’s one football family that knows a thing or two about football and how to deal with critics, pressure and adapt as the situations change, it’s the Mannings, and Arch clearly has his uncle’s support.