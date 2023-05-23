Eli Manning Roasts Peyton After Sports Emmy Win

Videos by OutKick

There was no way the younger brother of the ManningCast was going to sit by quietly while his older sibling accepted a solo Sports Emmy. As expected, some playful ribbing accompanied Peyton’s win.

Eli Manning tweeted out a jab towards brother Peyton following the former Broncos and Colts Hall of Fame quarterback winning the 2023 Sports Emmy award for “Outstanding Personality / Event Analyst.”

I did not know you could win an Emmy for just telling fans when coaches should call timeout. https://t.co/cb6rSiXHqj — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2023

“I did not know you could win an Emmy for just telling fans when coaches should call timeout,” Eli tweeted as he playfully called out his brother.

But if you ask me, I think both Eli AND Peyton should have shared the Emmy like they did last year when they were awarded the “Outstanding Live Series,” trophy.

I mean just look at this delivery from Eli regarding a drunk fan in a Gumby costume.

Gumby was really drinking this through his eye 😂 pic.twitter.com/KBR2Xu9SVt — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2022

Eli handled that with as much poise as his Super Bowl LXII winning drive.

There was also his clap back towards Bill Simmons who was trying to downplay that very same historic Super Bowl catch!

Eli Manning is not going to sit idly by with Bill Simmons complaining about Super Bowl officiating. pic.twitter.com/EAnYHBVqfz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2022

THE MANNINGCAST WORKS BECAUSE THEY ARE JUST HAVING FUN

Despite not winning an Emmy this go around, Eli does have plenty to be proud about regarding the ManningCast’s success. The ESPN2 alt-broadcast never fell below 1+ million viewers this season despite some blow out games and competition from ESPN’s new main broadcast booth of Joe Buck and Eli Manning.

As I’ve previously written, the ManningCast works because it appeals to fans that just want to watch a game that don’t really have anything invested in it. Fans – especially those that aren’t able to get out of the house because of work or family commitments – want to be able to at least FEEL like they are having fun with their buddies during MNF. Cracking a beer, listening to Eli and Peyton say some dumb things to each other with their celebrity guests chiming in is a perfect way to relax on a Monday night.

Peyton Manning is all of us to Brett Maher RN pic.twitter.com/LedZvDLESq — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 17, 2023

Now, with another Sports Emmy under their belt, you can be sure that ESPN as well as other networks are going to continue approaching the alternate broadcasts. I would caution them though – only a few people can actually make it work as well as the Manning brothers have.