Eli Manning Breaks Down His Scouting Report On Arch Manning

Eli Manning thinks Texas is getting a great player in his nephew Arch Manning.

The next great Manning quarterback and elite class of 2023 quarterback has committed to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, and his famous uncle thinks he’s a solid prospect.

Not only does Eli think Arch is a solid prospect, he thinks he has better physical traits than him or Peyton.

Eli Manning. (Getty Images)

“He’s more athletic than Peyton or I. Maybe a little bit bigger than Peyton or I, and so I think he’s got the ability to scramble around and run around — probably more similar to my dad (Archie) than Peyton or I,” Eli explained when talking about his phenom nephew, according to the New York Post.

Arch Manning. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The two-time Super Bowl champion is also very happy Arch made his decision and can now move forward. Eli added, “Now he can just go enjoy his senior year (at Isidore Newman School). Go play football and try to win some football games and be a great teammate and don’t have to worry about the next step. He’s going to a great spot, great history of football in Texas, and excited to get to watch him.”

Arch Manning. (Getty Images)

The hype surrounding Arch is deafening, and it’s not hard to understand why. He’s from America’s most famous football family, and he’s an incredibly talented player.

After being pursued by the most elite schools in America, Arch landed on Texas.

Judging from Eli’s assessment of the situation, fans in Austin are going to have a ton to cheer for once Arch is QB1 for the Longhorns.

Before he does that, he still has to finish high school. What a life to be living for a young man.