Arch Manning’s footwork is pretty impressive for a teenager.

The Texas commit is expected to return the Longhorns to a state of glory once he arrives in Austin, but before he does that, he still has a year of high school football ahead of him.

In a training video recently shared on Twitter, Eli and Peyton’s nephew showed off his footwork, and it was very solid.

Smooth day consisted of some reactive hip twitch movements and controlled footwork @ArchManning pic.twitter.com/91sAvD5mtu — Albert Brock (@ABXperformance) July 26, 2022

Has there ever been a high school player more watched and dissected than Arch Manning? Everything he does gets broken down like it’s the Zapruder film.

I guess it’s not hard to understand why. The young man has all the hype in the world as the next great Manning QB, and he hasn’t even played a snap of college football yet.

That’s what happens when you come from football’s first family, and your uncles have a combined four Super Bowl rings.

Texas commit Arch Manning shows off footwork skills in training video. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Fair or not, people are expecting him to shred defenses for the Longhorns, and people are already seriously talking about national titles.

It’s crazy given his young age, but it’s where we’re at.

If his dedication to improving his footwork is a sign of things to come, Texas fans might be in for a very fun time over the next few years.

