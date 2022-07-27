Arch Manning is no longer the top recruit in the 2023 class in the eyes of ESPN.

The Texas commit and phenom quarterback had been the top player in the 2023 class for a long time, but his reign at the top of the rankings is over.

In the latest ESPN 300 rankings, Arch was bumped down to the second best recruit in the class and quarterback Malachi Nelson ascended to the top spot.

Nelson is committed to play his college ball for the USC Trojans.

While everyone might want to make a big deal about Arch being relegated to the second best player in America in ESPN’s eyes, he’s still number one on 247Sports.

Nelson is positioned at two in ESPN’s rivals recruiting rankings.

Arch Manning loses the top spot in ESPN’s recruiting rankings. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

No reason for Texas fans to panic! It’s not like Arch plummeted down the recruiting board. He fell from number one to number two.

Trust me, his ability to throw a football isn’t going to be impacted at all. The young man is still a freak of talent and a generational talent.

Also, and this is always worth noting, recruiting rankings don’t mean a thing once a player plays his first snap of college football.

Once that happens, he either has the goods to compete or he doesn’t.

Something tells me Arch will have the goods!