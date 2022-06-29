Trevor Lawrence Offers Advice To Arch Manning

Should recent five-star Texas commit Arch Manning seek advice outside of his famous football family, the quarterback has a willing mentor in 2021’s top NFL draft pick, Trevor Lawrence.

Entering his second season with the Jaguars and plenty familiar with the national spotlight, Lawrence offered encouragement for Manning, the top overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

“I’m sure he has a lot of good people in his corner that can help him, but I’d say it’s really important to learn how to manage expectations,” Lawrence told The Spun’s Chris Rosvoglou.

And Lawrence is more than qualified. He too, was the top prospect in his recruiting class (2018) and plays the same position as Arch. After signing with Clemson, Lawrence went on to win 34 of the 36 games he started, helped bring the Tigers a National Championship and later became the NFL’s number one draft pick.

Lawrence suggests that the 18-year-old Manning should stay focused and ignore anything from outside his circle – something that, to this point, Arch has proven capable of. “It’s important to block out all the noise,” Lawrence told Rosvoglou. “The only voices you should listen to are your internal expectations of yourself, your teammates, your coaches and family. You should try to block everything else out. There’s going to be a lot on his plate, but you have to show up ready to learn and grow.”

Manning is entering his senior season at Isidore Newman. In three seasons as a starter, the future Longhorn has thrown for 5,731 yards, 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He’s completed just under 65% of his throws.

His abilities have rarely been questioned, though there are bound to be struggles at some point. “You’re not going to be perfect from day one, but he is really talented and has a lot of abilities. He needs to carry that confidence over while knowing you do have to start over,” said Lawrence.

He added: You have to do that at every level. It’s something I’m going through right now in the NFL. So you need to realize you’re there for a reason, but you have to earn that respect from your teammates. He seems like a quarterback who’ll do great.”

Texas sure hopes so.

