Brittany Mahomes, Who Played Zero Role In Chiefs Win, Trolls Eli Apple

Brittany Mahomes continues to be absolutely insufferable.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs punching a ticket to the Super Bowl after beating the Bengals Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes’ wife decided to hop on Twitter and do a little trolling.

She mocked Eli Apple’s previous troll of Stefon Diggs and smashed the send button on, “Cancun on 3 [peace sign emoji].”

Cancun on 3✌🏼 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 30, 2023

Eli Apple, who committed a costly penalty late in the game, previously tweeted at Diggs about heading to Cancun after the Bengals beat the Bills.

For some unknown reason, Brittany Mahomes apparently thinks she’s clear to talk some trash.

Cancun on 3 🫶🏿 https://t.co/oOHSw1AMsT — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

How many yards did Brittany Mahomes contribute to the win?

As we all know, Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes are the tag team of insufferability (coined by Pat McAfee), and neither has done much to shake that reputation.

In fact, both of them seem to relish living off accomplishments they literally had zero to do with.

Just to be clear, Brittany Mahomes has never come close to sniffing a football field in her life, and last time I checked, she didn’t record any stats against the Bengals.

Brittany Mahomes trolls Eli Apple. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In what world does she have the confidence to take shots/troll the other team? It’s truly insane. Does Patrick Mahomes’ wife actually believe she played a role in the win? Does she think the outcome would have been any different if she wasn’t married to Patrick Mahomes?

This is the stuff that drives fans absolutely insane. If players want to talk trash, have at it. They’ve earned that right. They’ve literally paid the price on the field. For example, when Joey Bosa got into it with a fan, that’s fine because he’s actually gone out there and done it.

Brittany Mahomes greatest achievement in life certainly seems to have been picking the right guy to marry. Last time I checked, she’s not out there with a bum ankle slinging the ball around.

Brittany Mahomes continues to be completely unbearable. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

For the sake of fans everywhere, the Eagles need to put an end to this nonsense. The world simply can’t allow Brittany and Jackson Mahomes to experience any joy.