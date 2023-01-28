Brittany Mahomes Responds After Cincinnati Mayor Declares Joe Burrow Is Patrick’s Father BEFORE AFC Championship

Videos by OutKick

Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes in his young career, and the Cincinnati mayor is getting ahead of himself. No win is as important as the next one, and the next one is a big one.

Burrow and the Bengals travel to Kansas City for its second-straight AFC Championship against Mahomes and the Bengals on Sunday. The winner will move on to the Super Bowl against the 49ers or Eagles, while the loser will jet off to Cabo and get started on the offseason. (IYKYK)

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes will play for the fourth time in the 2022/23 AFC Championship.

Should Cincinnati win, Burrow will cement himself as a Mahomes killer. If not, it’s a matter of “what have you done for me lately?”

The Queen City’s mayor does not seem to think so.

Aftab Pureval, 40, was re-elected as Cincinnati’s mayor during the last election cycle. He got very cocky on Friday, and it may make him look awfully silly if the team that resides in the city that he governs does not win this weekend.

Pureval sat at his desk and issued a proclamation. January 29, 2023 will henceforth be called “They Gotta Play Us Day” in Cincinnati.

Within the proclamation, Pureval took multiple shots at Kansas City and the Chiefs, and said that Burrow has been asked by officials to take a paternity test. It would determine whether he is or is not Mahomes’ father. BOLD!

Brittany, Patrick’s wife, responded to Pureval’s jab. Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas called it “weak as hell” and she agreed.

While Pureval is coming from the right place, and trying to get his city pumped up for Sunday, it seems like this proclamation may have better served its purpose after the game. If Burrow does not beat Mahomes, calling him his father would look awfully silly.

Additionally, it begs the question as to why Pureval would provide even more bulletin board material for Kansas City. Should the Chiefs win, the internet is going to have a field day at the mayor’s expense.