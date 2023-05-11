Elderly Woman With A Walker Tried To Rob A New Orleans Bank, This Was Not Her First Bank Robbery

Videos by OutKick

Some bank robbers get away with their crime. Most are caught and serve time. Whether they get away with robbing banks or not, they all at some point call it quits.

As with any profession there are always those that don’t know when to give it up. A 63-year-old woman who tried to rob a New Orleans bank is one such bank robber.

Elderly woman handed a note to a teller demanding money (Image Credit: AL.com)

Cathy Lynn Hamilton walked into a Chase Bank last Friday with the help of a walker and waited in line for her turn. Once at the teller, she passed a note over that read, “Your bank is being robbed put money in bag or people are going to get hurt.”

The teller handed over $500 to Hamilton and she then made her way out of the bank with the use of her walker. Unfortunately for our elderly thief, she didn’t make it too far. A bank security guard was able to catch up with her and bring her back inside the bank.

The New Orleans Police Department arrived shortly after that and Hamilton was arrested. She was then handed over to the FBI.

It turns out being an elderly woman with a walker doesn’t mean you get to walk into a bank and demand money. That’s still a crime and one where the FBI gets involved.

New Orleans woman attempting to rob a bank with the use of a walker (Image Credit: NOLA.com)

It’s Time To Hang Up The Teller Notes And Call It A Career

As I already hinted at, this wasn’t Hamilton’s first bank robbery. In fact, she did time for robbing a bank a few years ago.

In 2014 she handed over a “Put money in bag now!” note to a teller and left empty-handed after the teller didn’t respond to the demand in a timely fashion. Not being the best planner of escapes, she tried to make her getaway on a bicycle.

Hamilton pled guilty in 2015 and was sentenced to two years. She then had her probation revoked in 2017 and was released in 2018.

You have to hand it to her for refusing to let the walker keep her from doing what she apparently loves to do. I hope this serves as a wakeup call for her and she finally realizes her bank robbing days are behind her.