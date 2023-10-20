Elderly Woman Involved In A Minor Car Accident Flees The Scene With The Driver Of The Other Vehicle On Her Hood

Videos by OutKick

A minor car accident in Florida involving an elderly woman took a wild turn when she decided to flee the scene. What should have been a simple exchanging of insurance information turned into a two-mile ride hanging from the hood of a vehicle for the other driver involved.

76-year-old Cheryl Henderson was arrested a few weeks ago after being involved in a hit and run. According to witnesses, she and another car were in a minor car crash, but instead of getting out of her vehicle to handle the accident-related business, she drove off.

Elderly woman arrested for hit and run (Image Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

In the process of fleeing the scene, Henderson hit the driver of the other vehicle with her SUV. The driver hopped on the hood to avoid being run over and held on as she made her way down the Belle Terre Parkway.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly handed out a bit of advice following the incident. He said, “If you get in a car crash, the last thing you want to do is run. Just take the insurance premium hike with dignity and face the consequences.”

That’s some valuable advice Henderson could have used prior to the hit and run and the arrest that followed. The other driver was taken for a two-mile ride that he estimates reached speeds of 50 mph.

A witness to the accident and what unfolded afterwards was the one who forced Henderson off the road prior to officers arriving on the scene.

It’s Time For This Elderly Woman To Hand Over Her Keys

“This could have become a deadly incident,” Sheriff Staly added. “Never hit another person with a

car.”

“Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries but I’m sure it had to be a scary

moment for the victim holding on to the hood and the other witnesses. She should never be allowed to

touch a steering wheel again.”

Henderson was arrested for the hit and run. She was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

She was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she was eventually released on $20,000 bond.

If this isn’t an “it’s time to take grandma’s keys” moment I don’t know what is. It’s one thing to send her out there to play bumper cars with the rest of society, but running people down and taking them for rides on the hood of her car feels like a line that shouldn’t be crossed multiple times.