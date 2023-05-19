Eddie George Recalls Buying A Suit For The Late, Great Jim Brown

Videos by OutKick

The sports world is paying its respects to the late, great Jim Brown, widely regarded as one of, if not the best to ever step on a football field. One athlete who had immense respect for Brown, and even knew him personally, is fellow NFL great Eddie George.

George appeared on OutKick Hot Mic and told hosts Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow that he’d describe Jim Brown as “Superman.”

I can recall my father always talking about the great Jim Brown,” George said. “And he would always refer to him as the greatest he’s ever seen.

“Just his sheer size, his speed, his ability to make guys miss, his toughness, his grit.”

George acknowledged that Brown had a major impact even outside of sports.

He had a huge impact, not just in the game or in sports, but in society. He cared deeply about the community, George said. “He was always encouraging to use the platform of football for something for a greater good, for a larger purpose.

“You know, it’s sad that all of us pass away one day, but when you look at his legacy what he was able to do, it’s the respect that he’s had through the generations of football players in the NFL,” George said. “All the guys who respected him, it’s unmatched.”

Legendary athlete, actor, and activist Jim Brown died Thursday night, He was 87. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Eddie George Talked About Buying Jim Brown A Suit

George also told a funny story about the time he accidentally bought Brown a new suit.

“A couple of years ago, when the NFL Draft was in Nashville, he was there with his wife and I had an opportunity to present the second-round draft choice for the Titans,” he said, adding that he had picked up a special suit for the occasion. It happened to catch Brown’s attention and asked where he could get one. George said that he’d take care of it for the legendary athlete, actor, and activist.

However, he was joking. A few minutes later, Brown asked for the tailor’s contact info and George gave it to him.

Three months later, Geroge got a call from the tailor.

“Hey, Jim Brown placed an order for some suits, and he sees you’re going to buy them for him,” George recalled the tailor saying.

“And I’m like, ‘You know what? Hell, why not?'” Geroge said. “You know, he was my idol growing up, and so I bought Jim Brown a suit.”

George then confirmed that it was not a cheap suit.

Oh well, it certainly made for a hell of a story with an absolute legend.

