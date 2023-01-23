Ed Reed Fiasco Leads To Student Walk-Outs & Protests At Bethune-Cookman

The Ed Reed fallout at Bethune-Cookman continued Monday, just two days after the school chose not to ratify its deal with the former Hall of Famer to be the next head football coach.

Reed and Bethune agreed in principle to a deal last month, but no deal was ever signed. Still, the former Miami Hurricanes legend spent the past month on campus, which he quickly found out wasn’t exactly up to snuff.

Reed lashed out at the university several times during a viral Instagram video last week that showed trash all around campus, and the profanity-laced rant led to a quick apology from the ex-Ravens star.

Evidently, that wasn’t enough to save his unofficial job. The school announced Saturday that Reed would NOT become the next head football coach, and he promptly followed that up with a 15-minute Instagram video that was filled with more twists and turns than The Departed.

Anyway, all that to say Reed’s dismissal led to national outcry, and students and athletes on campus have evidently had enough.

Hundreds of them walked out of class Monday and staged a giant protest in the middle of campus calling for heads to roll.

Bethune-Cookman students stage protest over Ed Reed situation

Well, it’s never a good way to start the week when you hear, “Hey Hey, Ho Ho, the Board of Trustees Has To Go!” outside your office.

When you come back from lunch and hear that, you know it’s gonna be one hell of a week.

Reed’s been pretty silent over the past few days – at least on social media – so who knows if he’ll say anything after today’s protest. I don’t know him personally, but if the past few weeks are any indication, he most likely will.

It obviously won’t matter as it pertains to him returning to Bethune-Cookman – when you call your bosses liars and evil thieves in a 15-minute rant, you’ve pretty much made your bed – but perhaps this entire ordeal will lead to real change at B-CU?

Ed Reed brought in Edgerrin James one day before getting fired from Bethune-Cookman.

The school has been in financial turmoil for years now, the athletic department was basically shut down for 18 months due to COVID, and the football team has STUNK since joining the SWAC in 2021.

Reed’s viral rants and behind-the-scenes footage of campus conditions brought the entire situation to a national level, which I’m sure the school is THRILLED about, but, in truth, it’s been going on for years now.

Yep. That’s not great, Cotton. Ed Reed let the cat out of the bag, and this is probably just the start. It’ll be fascinating to see what happens next.

Personally, I’m just hoping for more Ed Reed rants and Deion Sanders sermons. What a time to be alive.