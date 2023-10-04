Ed Orgeron Gave His Fiancée A Sunday Morning Speech From Their Miami Balcony That’ll Have You Ready For War

Videos by OutKick

Former LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron continues to live life with a giant national championship ring on one hand, and a billion dollars of buyout money in the other.

Orgeron spent the weekend touring the beautiful state of Florida, watching Saturday’s Baylor-UCF game on the sidelines with fiancée Brandy Nicole and then spending Sunday taking in the sights and sounds of Miami.

But if you think our man still doesn’t have a little fire in the belly, think again.

Orgeron was so fired up from Baylor’s comeback win that he woke up Sunday and decided to head on out to his 50th floor balcony and fire off one of the greatest Sunday sermons you’ll ever hear:

Ed Orgeron reminds Miami Coach O is still very much active

Incredible.

I love Ed Orgeron. Love him to death. College football was infinitely better when he was part of it. His postgame talks with the TV crew were must-see TV, and his weekly pressers gave us nuggets like this on the reg:

"Hey guys! I'm having a press conference!"



Twice Wednesday night #LSU Coach O had to shut some people up. pic.twitter.com/yvt2u42i1Q — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2018

I watch that clip at least once a month still to this day. Makes me giggle every time.

Anyway, back to present day Ed Orgeron. He can still get you fired the up with the best of them. Could you imagine walking down the streets on a lazy South Beach morning, hungover as hell, and you hear THAT coming from the sky?

I’d be ready to go to battle that second. I’d be looking for the first wall to run through and take aim. At the very least, I’d be extremely confused because why would I be hearing the dulcet tones of one Ed Orgeron in South Beach on a random Sunday morning?

And how about Coach O and new fiancée Brandy Nicole being an absolute power couple on the sidelines at UCF Saturday? What ambassadors for college football.

Get Coach O back in the game, STAT.

Ed Orgeron is here at the Bounce House cheering on Baylor. Coach O was also at the UCF-Tulane road game last year. pic.twitter.com/IGBEWb77St — Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) September 30, 2023