Bird Crashes Through Pilot’s Window In Horrifying Video

A massive bird nearly caused a catastrophic disaster after crashing into a plane’s cockpit.

In a video tweeted by journalist Carlos Vera, a huge bird could be seen after it crashed through the glass of a small plane flying in Ecuador and the pilot was drenched in blood.

The type of bird hasn’t been identified, but it’s believed to possibly be an Andean Condor, according to Men’s Journal.

Fortunately, the pilot was able to keep the situation under control and avoided an absolute disaster. You can watch the horrifying situation unfold below.

Capitán Ariel Valiente,hoy en Vinces. Lo que puede hacer un pájaro contra el parabrisas. El casco y su autocontrol lo salvaron… pic.twitter.com/UYE3m3yhRL — Carlos Vera (@CarlosVerareal) June 14, 2023

This pilot has absolute ice in his veins. Imagine the kind of guts you need to have in order to maintain your composure in a situation like this.

You panic and hit the sticks even a little bit, and you’re going to send the plane into a nosedive you might not be able to get out of.

Instead, this pilot just sat there calm as could be while covered in blood and didn’t appear to care at all.

Pilot in Ecuador survives massive bird crashing through his window. (Photo credit should read IBRAHIM CHALHOUB/AFP via Getty Images)

This pilot should consider himself incredibly lucky.

What saved this pilot more than anything appears to be the fact the bird died on impact and got stuck. Let’s pretend for a second the bird survives the initial impact and gets in the cockpit alive.

Is there any chance at all that the plane stays in the air? Almost certainly not. Good luck controlling the sticks while a massive bird tries to take your head off.

That pilot is lucky for a lot. The bird dying on impact is definitely right at the top of his list.

A pilot in Ecuador displayed an incredible level of calm after a massive bird crashed through his window. (Credit: Getty Images)

Turns out that the animal thunderdome can get you even in the air. Keep your heads on a swivel when flying, in the water or on the ground. You never know what might be out there.