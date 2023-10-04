EAS Alerts Disrupt Texans DeMeco Ryans Press Conference, Giving Coach A Good Laugh

Videos by OutKick

As anyone reading this almost certainly knows: FEMA released an Emergency Alert to everyone in the United States on Wednesday (albeit two minutes earlier than they said). Well, during Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans’ meeting with the media, about 10 of them went off at the same time.

The alerts were piercing, which I suppose is the point. Even though I knew it was coming, it scared the hell out of me. Apparently everyone in the Houston Texans press room forgot about the alerts and did not turn off their phones.

Even DeMeco Ryans, a usually stoic and serious NFL head coach, couldn’t help but laugh.

The Emergency Alert System got the best of the presser 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bBzGglu5dz — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 4, 2023

As I said, it was bad enough when just my phone went off in my pocket. I can’t imagine being in a room with 10-15 of those going off at once.

Fortunately for Ryans, he’s in a good mood this week. His Houston Texans, predicted to finish as one of the worst teams in the NFL, just mauled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. That was already their second win of the season, just one shy of last year’s total.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans talks with the media during his post game press conference following the first win of his NFL head coaching career over the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

It’s the first time since 2019 the Houston Texans won two games before the calendar turned to November. That’s a wild stat, by the way.

DeMeco Ryans’ rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, drafted No. 2 overall, is playing incredibly good football.

This week, the Texans face the Atlanta Falcons (2-2). That’s a winnable game for Houston and Ryans knows it.

So, why not be in a good mood? What’s 10 blaring sirens in your ear when everything is going well?

I have a feeling that a Bill Belichick press conference might not have gone down the same way.