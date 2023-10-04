Two Minutes Early: Americans Crush FEMA For Not Even Getting A Clock Right

Videos by OutKick

On Wednesday, at 2:20 p.m. ET, every cell phone that was turned on across the United States all received the same message from the FEMA Emergency Alert System (EAS).

Or that was supposed to be the plan.

In true incompetent governmental fashion, the government got a little trigger-happy and hit the button two minutes early. “Whoops!”

The result caused hundreds of millions of people to be extremely caught off guard and freak out thinking that once again they couldn’t believe what the government told them. Damn fools.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTED ACCORDINGLY

What’s hilarious about the FEMA screw up is that it’s just another example of the government screwing things up – even things like drills and tests.

Remember when a worker accidentally sent out an incoming missile alert to Hawaii residents back in 2018?! The message even told them to ‘seek shelter immediately.’ To cap off the government’s absolute incompetence, it took them 38 minutes to rescind and contact Hawaiians that there was indeed no missile coming and there was no threat. One of the EAS employees didn’t realize FEMA was performing a drill and reacted accordingly by sending everyone into a frenzy and running towards shelters.

FEMA gave a few days notice about the EAS alert that was described as being just a “precaution” in case it ever needs to be used in the future. The alert went across all cell phones, televisions and radios. What was different with this alert was that cell phone users could not opt out of it by turning off their cell phone alerts. In previous years they could but for some reason FEMA bypassed (and more importantly was ALLOWED to bypass) the settings on one’s phone.

That of course immediately brought up skepticism. But alas, we all survived and are still here. Go us!