Eagles Wives & Girlfriends Swing From Stripper Pole, Do Shots In Party Bus Before Home Finale

Are you sick of loud-mouth Brittany Mahomes screaming and dominating the social media news cycle during the NFL playoffs? You’re in luck this year because apparently the 2022-23 Philadelphia Eagles wives and girlfriends are fun, they drink and from all intel gathered by the OutKick Culture Department, there aren’t any obnoxious screamers like Patrick’s baby mama.

Jordan Britt Lovato, the wife of Eagles long-snapper Rick Lovato, sent shockwaves through the NFL wives and girlfriend community Sunday when she posted a party bus video featuring Eagles WAGs partying their asses off and announcing to the NFL that they’re for real as the playoffs begin.

We’re talking a stripper pole. We’re talking shots. Fireball. Tequila. Twisted Tea out of silly straws.

The Eagles wives get after it (tt/jordanbrittlovato) pic.twitter.com/fMjUOGhTIU — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 9, 2023

We’re talking FUN like wives and girlfriends used to have before loudmouth Brittany Mahomes and her fellow loudmouth brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes burst onto the scene.

Here’s how new the Eagles wives are to the scene: I can’t name any of them. All I can confirm is that they party, their IGs are open and they’re not hiding the fact that they are about to party their asses off all the way to Glendale unless someone like Brock Purdy comes along to end the fun.

The ladies of TikTok are big fans of this as well.

“I need to be friends with all of you 😂😂😂 because i too have to work tomorrow, will be hungover for 3 days, and drank all the tequila,” wrote one party supporter on TikTok.

“New goal: party with the Eagles wives,” a blue checkmark TikToker fired back.

You’ve been warned, Philly. Your wives and girlfriends are about to become big tabloid website stars if they keep the partying going. We’re here for it.