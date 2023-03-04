Eagles Wide Receiver Zach Pascal Assaulted And Robbed At Gunpoint

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint Friday night.

The frightening incident required the Eagles’ veteran to receive medical attention at the scene.

Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint Friday morning. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Zach Pascal Turned 28 In December

Pascal was in his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Maryland when the robbery took place. According to Prince George’s County police, two suspects approached and robbed him early Friday morning. One of the suspects allegedly pulled a gun on Pascal, before stealing his diamond necklace and taking off.

The Eagles have been in touch with Pascal and are “happy to hear he’s doing fine,” according to 6ABC Maryland.

Zach Pascal most recently played in Super Bowl LVII when the Eagles lost from a last minute drive to the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season he registered 15 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to signing with the Eagles, Pascal had stints with Washington, Tennessee and Indianapolis. He was undrafted after playing collegiately for Old Dominion.

Police say they are still searching for the suspects involved in the armed robbery. Pascal was treated at the scene for minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.